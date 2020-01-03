HedgePath Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Shares Up 7.8%

HedgePath Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) rose 7.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33, approximately 185 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 35,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.35.

About HedgePath Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MAYNF)

Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Generic Products, Specialty Brands, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International. The company also offers oral drug delivery systems; and contract development and manufacturing services to third-party customers.

