HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) and NITTO DENKO COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Head to Head Analysis

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) and NITTO DENKO COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get HENNES & MAURIT/ADR alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for HENNES & MAURIT/ADR and NITTO DENKO COR/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HENNES & MAURIT/ADR 0 0 2 0 3.00 NITTO DENKO COR/ADR 2 1 0 0 1.33

Risk & Volatility

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NITTO DENKO COR/ADR has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of NITTO DENKO COR/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. NITTO DENKO COR/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR pays out 38.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NITTO DENKO COR/ADR pays out 35.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NITTO DENKO COR/ADR is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares HENNES & MAURIT/ADR and NITTO DENKO COR/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HENNES & MAURIT/ADR 5.59% 22.65% 10.19% NITTO DENKO COR/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HENNES & MAURIT/ADR and NITTO DENKO COR/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HENNES & MAURIT/ADR $24.23 billion 1.39 $1.47 billion $0.18 22.64 NITTO DENKO COR/ADR $7.28 billion 1.22 $600.50 million $1.91 14.86

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than NITTO DENKO COR/ADR. NITTO DENKO COR/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HENNES & MAURIT/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR beats NITTO DENKO COR/ADR on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms. The company provides its products under the H&M, COS, Weekday, Cheap Monday, Monki, H&M Home, & Other Stories, ARKET, and Afound. As of March 29, 2018, it had approximately 4,900 stores in 72 markets, including franchise markets; and 47 online markets. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

NITTO DENKO COR/ADR Company Profile

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes. The company also offers functional thermal transfer systems, such as labels, barcode label printers, and label printing software; tapes for electrical and electronic equipment; dust removal products for clean rooms; fluoroplastic sheets and tapes, and fluoroplastic porous films; and materials for housing and construction, as well as packaging machines. In addition, it provides medical products, including transdermal drug delivery patches, medical surgical products/supportive items, athletic tapes, medical surgical products/adhesive plasters sheets, adhesive tapes, and particles for nucleic acid synthesis. The company offers its products to automotive and transportation, housing/housing equipment, infrastructure, material, home appliance and electrical, display, electronic device, medical, packaging, and consumer/personal care industries. Nitto Denko Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for HENNES & MAURIT/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HENNES & MAURIT/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.