HeroNode Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 3rd. HeroNode has a market capitalization of $57,070.00 and approximately $1,614.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HeroNode token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Bibox, Token Store and IDEX. Over the last seven days, HeroNode has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00185266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.28 or 0.01399253 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024551 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00121342 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HeroNode Token Profile

HeroNode was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,074,244,081 tokens. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node . HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io

Buying and Selling HeroNode

HeroNode can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, LBank, Bibox and Token Store. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

