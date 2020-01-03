Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

FIXX has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright set a $36.00 price target on Homology Medicines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, FIX initiated coverage on Homology Medicines in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 130,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $2,859,271.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Albert Seymour sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $149,358.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,769,547. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,201 shares of company stock worth $4,030,099 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 48.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,786,000 after acquiring an additional 682,665 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 1.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,006,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,748,000 after acquiring an additional 25,312 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 84.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,957,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,302,000 after acquiring an additional 894,960 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 53.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,886,000 after acquiring an additional 355,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 14.9% in the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.53. 304,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,516. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.60. The company has a market capitalization of $915.48 million, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 0.15. Homology Medicines has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $31.80.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 43.33% and a negative net margin of 4,740.81%. Analysts forecast that Homology Medicines will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

