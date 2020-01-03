Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ HBNC opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $854.43 million, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.01. Horizon Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $19.48.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $54.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.80%.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Secor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $187,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,249.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michele M. Magnuson sold 18,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $335,553.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,343,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,309,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,737,000 after purchasing an additional 99,403 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 6.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,992,000 after purchasing an additional 66,595 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 10.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 291,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 28,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,603,000 after purchasing an additional 24,898 shares during the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.