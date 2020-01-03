HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Given a €76.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

Shares of ETR HBH opened at €63.10 ($73.37) on Tuesday. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €43.50 ($50.58) and a 1 year high of €66.10 ($76.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is €58.91 and its 200 day moving average is €52.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.80.

Hornbach Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and internationally. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

