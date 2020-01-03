HTMLCOIN (HTML) Achieves Market Cap of $3.76 Million

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded 2% higher against the dollar. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $3.76 million and approximately $21,399.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bleutrade, C-Patex and Fatbtc.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00058085 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00037160 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00597951 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00234872 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00084361 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001772 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, Fatbtc, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

