Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €48.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Pareto Securities set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BNP Paribas set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €55.16 ($64.14).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

ETR BOSS opened at €43.08 ($50.09) on Tuesday. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a 52-week high of €67.30 ($78.26). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €42.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of €48.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a PE ratio of 14.02.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.