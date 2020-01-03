Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

Shares of IEP opened at $62.65 on Monday. Icahn Enterprises has a 1-year low of $59.05 and a 1-year high of $79.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The conglomerate reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 0.02%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.77%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Icahn Carl C grew its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 3.0% in the third quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 190,847,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,252,415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513,979 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Icahn Enterprises by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Icahn Enterprises by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $452,557,000.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and mining businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket, as well as offers automotive repair and maintenance services.

