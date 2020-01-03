Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $184.50 Million

Analysts expect that Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) will post sales of $184.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ichor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $183.50 million to $185.00 million. Ichor reported sales of $141.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full-year sales of $610.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $592.09 million to $616.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $753.35 million, with estimates ranging from $735.00 million to $800.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ichor.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Ichor had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $154.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ICHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Ichor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Ichor to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson raised Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 price objective on Ichor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.03.

NASDAQ:ICHR traded up $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $34.08. 237,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 2.81. Ichor has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.51.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 548,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,253,000 after acquiring an additional 108,670 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 513,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after acquiring an additional 324,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ichor (ICHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.