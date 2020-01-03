Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Shares Up 5.7%

Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) shares shot up 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.43, 121,800 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 182% from the average session volume of 43,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Ideal Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other Ideal Power news, CEO Lon E. Bell bought 201,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $500,746.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,944.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,371 shares of company stock valued at $292,040 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ideal Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Ideal Power Inc develops power conversion solutions with a focus on solar and storage, microgrid, and stand-alone energy storage applications. It operates through two Divisions, Power Conversion Systems and B-TRAN. The Power Conversion Systems Division focuses on its Power Packet Switching Architecture technology.

