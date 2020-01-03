Ifoods Chain (IFOOD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $282.00

Ifoods Chain (CURRENCY:IFOOD) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Ifoods Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin and FCoin. Ifoods Chain has a market cap of $230,444.00 and approximately $282.00 worth of Ifoods Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ifoods Chain has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ifoods Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014275 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00186681 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.18 or 0.01334444 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024953 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00121769 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ifoods Chain Token Profile

Ifoods Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,499,999,990 tokens. Ifoods Chain’s official Twitter account is @IfoodsL . The official message board for Ifoods Chain is www.ifoodschain.io/#/News . The official website for Ifoods Chain is www.ifoodschain.io

Buying and Selling Ifoods Chain

Ifoods Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ifoods Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ifoods Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ifoods Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ifoods Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ifoods Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.