II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) CTO Christopher Koeppen Sells 500 Shares

II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $17,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
IIVI stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,468,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,469. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. II-VI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.93 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.96.
II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). II-VI had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. II-VI’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that II-VI, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IIVI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of II-VI from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of II-VI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Craig Hallum set a $53.00 target price on shares of II-VI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of II-VI from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. II-VI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.87.
II-VI Company Profile
II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.
