II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) CTO Christopher Koeppen Sells 500 Shares

II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $17,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

IIVI stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,468,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,469. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. II-VI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.93 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.96.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). II-VI had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. II-VI’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that II-VI, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIVI. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 26,780.6% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,357,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337,648 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 62.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,882,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,629 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the third quarter valued at about $21,739,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 131.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 852,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,024,000 after purchasing an additional 484,997 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 4,605.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 308,506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after purchasing an additional 301,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IIVI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of II-VI from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of II-VI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Craig Hallum set a $53.00 target price on shares of II-VI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of II-VI from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. II-VI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.87.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

