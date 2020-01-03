IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Trading 7.3% Higher

Shares of IMAC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IMAC) traded up 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.61, 121,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 23% from the average session volume of 99,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.17). IMAC had a negative return on equity of 114.16% and a negative net margin of 41.07%. The company had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 million. As a group, research analysts expect that IMAC Holdings Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMAC Holdings, Inc operates a chain of integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. The company's outpatient clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions.

