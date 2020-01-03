Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:ISNS opened at $4.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.98. Image Sensing Systems has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $5.49.

Get Image Sensing Systems alerts:

Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.69 million during the quarter. Image Sensing Systems had a net margin of 51.04% and a return on equity of 18.76%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Image Sensing Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.78% of Image Sensing Systems worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

About Image Sensing Systems

Image Sensing Systems, Inc develops and markets video and radar processing products for the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Intersection and Highway. It offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and enhance the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Image Sensing Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Image Sensing Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.