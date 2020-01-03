ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Stock Price Down 6.6%

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) shares fell 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.77, 4,472,144 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average session volume of 3,927,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

A number of research firms recently commented on IMGN. ValuEngine raised ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Leerink Swann reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ImmunoGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.28.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.34.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 292.57% and a negative return on equity of 573.09%. The business had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. ImmunoGen’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 1,702.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

