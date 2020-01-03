Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,201. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $18.03 and a 52-week high of $23.16. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.26). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $60.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.53 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 757.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

