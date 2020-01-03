Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $3.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.20 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives an industry rank of 102 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 47.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 2.8% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 329,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Crow Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 30,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,302. The company has a market capitalization of $71.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.17. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $9.40.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $422.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.00 million. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services.

