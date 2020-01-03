Insider Buying: Global Value Fund Ltd (ASX:GVF) Insider Acquires 81,413 Shares of Stock

Global Value Fund Ltd (ASX:GVF) insider Christopher (Chris) Cuffe purchased 81,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.11 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$89,961.37 ($63,802.39).
GVF stock remained flat at $A$1.12 ($0.79) during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,702 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$1.08 and a 200 day moving average of A$1.03. Global Value Fund Ltd has a 52 week low of A$0.93 ($0.66) and a 52 week high of A$1.11 ($0.79).
