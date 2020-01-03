Insider Buying: Non-Standard Finance PLC (LON:NSF) Insider Buys 37,585 Shares of Stock

Non-Standard Finance PLC (LON:NSF) insider Charles Henry Gregson acquired 37,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £8,644.55 ($11,371.42).

LON:NSF traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 22 ($0.29). 3,017,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,395. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 22.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 33.55. The stock has a market cap of $68.74 million and a P/E ratio of -3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.34, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 11.44. Non-Standard Finance PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 16.40 ($0.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 67.80 ($0.89).

NSF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt restated an “under review” rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a report on Friday, November 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered their price target on shares of Non-Standard Finance from GBX 69 ($0.91) to GBX 47 ($0.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 54 ($0.71).

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. It provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. Non-Standard Finance plc was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.

