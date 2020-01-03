Insider Buying: Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) CEO Acquires 2,300 Shares of Stock

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) CEO Tom Kubota bought 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $11,822.00.

Tom Kubota also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pacific Health Care Organization alerts:

On Monday, December 2nd, Tom Kubota bought 1,000 shares of Pacific Health Care Organization stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.09 per share, with a total value of $5,090.00.

PFHO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 528. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 12.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.82. Pacific Health Care Organization has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $5.90.

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter. Pacific Health Care Organization had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 16.87%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Pacific Health Care Organization from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

About Pacific Health Care Organization

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty workers' compensation managed care services for self-administered employers, insurers, third party administrators, municipalities, and others in the United States. The company is involved in managing and administering health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs); and negotiating legal agreements for the implementation of workers' compensation carve-outs for California client/employers with collective bargaining units.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Health Care Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Health Care Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.