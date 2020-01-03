Insider Selling: TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) EVP Sells 4,618 Shares of Stock

TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 4,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $22,397.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,847.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TRUE traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.89. 930,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,480. The stock has a market cap of $520.72 million, a P/E ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. TrueCar Inc has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $10.39.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $90.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.36 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TrueCar Inc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TrueCar in the third quarter worth $4,557,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TrueCar by 803.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,900,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,149 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of TrueCar by 703.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 477,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 418,195 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of TrueCar in the third quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of TrueCar by 76.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRUE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrueCar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TrueCar in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

