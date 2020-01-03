Insolar (INS) Price Up 31.7% This Week

Insolar (CURRENCY:INS) traded up 26.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Insolar has a total market cap of $8.61 million and approximately $4.22 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Insolar has traded 31.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Insolar token can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00003583 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb, Kucoin, Liqui and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00185266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.28 or 0.01399253 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024551 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00121342 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Insolar Token Profile

Insolar’s genesis date was August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario . Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar . The official website for Insolar is insolar.io

Buying and Selling Insolar

Insolar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Okcoin Korea, OKex, Binance, Kucoin, Radar Relay, Bithumb, Cobinhood, Coinrail and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insolar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

