IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IntelGenx is a drug delivery company focused on the development of oral controlled-release products as well as novel rapidly disintegrating delivery systems. The Company uses its unique multiple layer delivery system to provide zero-order release of active drugs in the gastro-intestinal tract. IntelGenx has also developed novel delivery technologies for the rapid delivery of pharmaceutically active substances in the oral cavity based on its experience with rapidly disintegrating films. The Company’s research and development pipeline includes products for the treatment of osteoarthritis pain management, hypertension and smoking cessation. “

Get IntelGenx Technologies alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IGXT. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of IntelGenx Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of IntelGenx Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating and set a $1.60 target price on shares of IntelGenx Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. IntelGenx Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1.37.

Shares of IGXT opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.52. IntelGenx Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.07.

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). IntelGenx Technologies had a negative net margin of 792.90% and a negative return on equity of 162.47%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that IntelGenx Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

IntelGenx Technologies Company Profile

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development of novel oral immediate-release and controlled-release products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers RIZAPORT, an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan benzoate for the treatment of acute migraines. The company's products under development comprise INT0001/2004, an anti-hypertension drug; INT0004/2006, an antidepressant; INT0007/2006 for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0008/2008 for migraine; INT0010/2006 for the treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid dependence; INT0036/2013 for schizophrenia; and INT0043/2015 to treat Alzheimer's disease.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IntelGenx Technologies (IGXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IntelGenx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntelGenx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.