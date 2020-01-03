Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 34,625 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 421,940 shares.The stock last traded at $19.04 and had previously closed at $18.99.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.72.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0772 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)
PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.
Read More: What are no-load funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.