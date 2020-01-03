Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 34,625 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 421,940 shares.The stock last traded at $19.04 and had previously closed at $18.99.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.72.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0772 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGF. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 54.5% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $310,000.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.