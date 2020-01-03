Invesco Municipal Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VKQ)

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0489 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Invesco Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

VKQ stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.46. 95,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,718. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.46. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $12.97.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.