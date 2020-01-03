Invesco Russell MidCap Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWM) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Invesco Russell MidCap Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWM) shares rose 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.97 and last traded at $53.97, approximately 516 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.70.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.46 and a 200 day moving average of $50.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQWM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell MidCap Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell MidCap Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at about $293,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell MidCap Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at about $299,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco Russell MidCap Equal Weight ETF by 309.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 11,203 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Russell MidCap Equal Weight ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Mid Core Portfolio, formerly Powershares Dynamic Mid Cap Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dynamic Mid Cap Intellidex Index (the Mid Cap Intellidex). The Mid Cap Intellidex consists of 100 United States stocks selected by the AMEX (the Intellidex Provider).

