Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Sets New 1-Year High at $58.74

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.74 and last traded at $58.74, with a volume of 19620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.32.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.82.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.3152 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RWL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth $3,129,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 59.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 37,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth $2,744,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.