Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Sets New 1-Year High at $58.74

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.74 and last traded at $58.74, with a volume of 19620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.32.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.82.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.3152 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)
RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.
