IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Stock Price Up 8.8%

IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ)’s stock price rose 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.97 and last traded at $22.97, approximately 11,212,614 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 5,527,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.11.
IQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. CLSA lowered shares of IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of IQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IQIYI in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 86 Research lowered shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.23.
The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IQ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in IQIYI by 1,344.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in IQIYI during the second quarter worth about $543,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in IQIYI by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in IQIYI during the second quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in IQIYI by 121.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 173,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 95,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.
IQIYI Company Profile (NASDAQ:IQ)
iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.
