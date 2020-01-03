IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Stock Price Up 8.8%

IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ)’s stock price rose 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.97 and last traded at $22.97, approximately 11,212,614 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 5,527,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.11.

IQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. CLSA lowered shares of IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of IQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IQIYI in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 86 Research lowered shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.23.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($5.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($4.30). The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. IQIYI had a negative net margin of 39.47% and a negative return on equity of 72.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IQIYI Inc will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IQ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in IQIYI by 1,344.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in IQIYI during the second quarter worth about $543,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in IQIYI by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in IQIYI during the second quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in IQIYI by 121.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 173,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 95,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

IQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

