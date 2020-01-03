iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 846,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 663,306 shares.The stock last traded at $27.65 and had previously closed at $27.09.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.38.
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3005 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.
About iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)
iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.
