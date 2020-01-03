iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 846,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 663,306 shares.The stock last traded at $27.65 and had previously closed at $27.09.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.38.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3005 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the third quarter worth $11,139,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the second quarter worth $6,273,000. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the second quarter worth $2,390,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 81,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

