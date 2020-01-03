iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Sets New 12-Month High at $58.89

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.89 and last traded at $58.89, with a volume of 1669 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.51.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.5314 per share. This is a boost from iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $493,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IWX)

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

