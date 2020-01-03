iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Sets New 12-Month High at $58.89

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.89 and last traded at $58.89, with a volume of 1669 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.51.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.38.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.5314 per share. This is a boost from iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.
iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IWX)
iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.
