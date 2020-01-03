Isodiol International (OTCMKTS:ISOLF) Trading Up 6.7%

Isodiol International Inc (OTCMKTS:ISOLF)’s share price was up 6.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14, approximately 66,589 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 125,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30.

Isodiol International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ISOLF)

Isodiol International, Inc engages in the development cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals and consumer products. The firm operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, and United Kingdom. Its services also include the research, education, development, and manufacturing of cannabinoid products.

