ITUS (NYSE:ANIX) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at B. Riley

ITUS (NYSE:ANIX) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $11.25 to $8.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ITUS’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ITUS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

NYSE ANIX opened at $3.00 on Monday. ITUS has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.91.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc engages in the development, acquisition and licensing emerging technology in the field of biotechnology. It focuses on platform called Cchek, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body’s immunological response to the presence of a malignancy.

