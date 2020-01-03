Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer set a $176.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $168.71.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $148.43 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $116.52 and a 52-week high of $154.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.13 and a 200 day moving average of $135.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.91. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $537.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Kenneth W. O’keefe sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total transaction of $997,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,296.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,855 shares in the company, valued at $40,541,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,249 shares of company stock worth $3,159,444 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,784 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,364 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,761 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

