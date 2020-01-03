JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 22,683,549 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 155% from the previous session’s volume of 8,885,495 shares.The stock last traded at $37.73 and had previously closed at $35.23.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on JD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of JD.Com from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of JD.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.69.
The company has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,257.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.13.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JD.Com by 3.6% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in JD.Com by 7.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JD.Com by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JD.Com by 9.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 85.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.
About JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD)
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
