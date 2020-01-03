JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 22,683,549 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 155% from the previous session’s volume of 8,885,495 shares.The stock last traded at $37.73 and had previously closed at $35.23.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of JD.Com from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of JD.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.69.

The company has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,257.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.13.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.40 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JD.Com by 3.6% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in JD.Com by 7.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JD.Com by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JD.Com by 9.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 85.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

