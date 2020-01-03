Jervois Mining (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Shares Up 3.5%

Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF)’s share price shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.15, 400,462 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 112% from the average session volume of 188,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13.

About Jervois Mining (OTCMKTS:JRVMF)

Jervois Mining Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Australia. It explores for scandium, copper, nickel, cobalt, tin, and gold deposits. The company's principal project is the Nico Young nickel-cobalt project located in New South Wales, Australia. Jervois Mining Limited was founded in 1963 and is based in Hawthorn, Australia.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Jervois Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jervois Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.