JONESTOWN BK &/SH (OTCMKTS:JNES) Shares Down 7.6%

JONESTOWN BK &/SH (OTCMKTS:JNES)’s share price was down 7.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.02 and last traded at $24.02, approximately 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.32.

About JONESTOWN BK &/SH (OTCMKTS:JNES)

Jonestown Bank & Trust Co provides banking products and services for individual and business clients primarily in Lebanon County and Northern Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. It also provides trust services. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, statement savings, club accounts, prime money market accounts, certificates of deposits, and individual retirement accounts (IRA).

