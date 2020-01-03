JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Barclays (LON:BARC) a GBX 220 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BARC. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Barclays from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 208 ($2.74) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 205.64 ($2.71).

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 182.30 ($2.40) on Tuesday. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 131.04 ($1.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54). The company has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 175.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 158.39.

In other news, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick bought 473,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.24) per share, for a total transaction of £804,790.20 ($1,058,655.88).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

