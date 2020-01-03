Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) Given a €23.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

JUN3 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €24.50 ($28.49).

ETR JUN3 opened at €22.00 ($25.58) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.74. Jungheinrich has a 52-week low of €17.50 ($20.35) and a 52-week high of €32.32 ($37.58). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €22.93 and its 200 day moving average price is €22.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.32.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

