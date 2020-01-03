KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of the company have outperformed its industry year to date. We are further encouraged after the company reported better-than-expected earnings in third-quarter fiscal 2019. The results mainly benefited from continued progress of the Returns-Focused Growth plan, given stellar average community count growth of 18% year over year. Although the company’s top and bottom lines declined on a year-over-year basis, it remains upbeat about improvement in fiscal fourth-quarter results. The company believes that solid backlog level ($2.3 billion), declining mortgage rates, steady economic growth and favorable demographics will continue providing a healthy backdrop for the housing industry, thereby helping it to grow further in fiscal 2020. However, lower average selling price is a concern.”

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut KB Home from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays raised their price target on KB Home from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on KB Home from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on KB Home in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.38.

KBH stock opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 4.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.81. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.40.

In other KB Home news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $2,169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 220,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,976.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $111,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,061,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,207,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,743 shares of company stock valued at $10,311,459 in the last 90 days. 7.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 483,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,436,000 after purchasing an additional 58,520 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $866,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

