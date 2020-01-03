Khiron Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Khiron Life Sciences Corp (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) traded down 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.79, 156,093 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 267,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12.

Khiron Life Sciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KHRNF)

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. develops cannabis products for medical purposes. It also provides cosmeceutical and nutraceutical products. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

