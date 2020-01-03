Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Shares Down 3.5%

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:KCDMF)’s stock price was down 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $1.92, approximately 275 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 19,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94.

About Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:KCDMF)

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swimming diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, baby lotion and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, and paper towels for home; and feminine pads, panty protectors, tampons, and intimate wipes for women.

