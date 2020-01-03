Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €70.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KGX. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €58.50 ($68.02).

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of KGX stock opened at €63.50 ($73.84) on Monday. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($95.14). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €61.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €53.06.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.