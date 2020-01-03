Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.21

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.21 and traded as high as $15.25. Lake Shore Bancorp shares last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 166 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $90.93 million, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average is $15.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lake Shore Bancorp had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $5.62 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lake Shore Bancorp stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,103 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Lake Shore Bancorp worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.61% of the company’s stock.

Lake Shore Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSBK)

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses.

