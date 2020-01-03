Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.06-$0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $154-$158 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.25 million.Landec also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.28-0.32 EPS.

LNDC traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $11.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,031. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.66. The firm has a market cap of $325.63 million, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.75. Landec has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.53 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Landec will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LNDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research reissued an in-line rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Landec in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Landec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Landec in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.80.

In other news, Director Nelson Obus purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $72,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,915 shares in the company, valued at $290,316. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy P. Burgess purchased 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.04 per share, with a total value of $51,204.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 43,900 shares of company stock valued at $444,496. Insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

