Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.27 Million

Brokerages expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) to announce sales of $15.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.29 million and the lowest is $15.24 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit reported sales of $14.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will report full year sales of $59.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.06 million to $59.11 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $64.06 million, with estimates ranging from $62.98 million to $65.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.10 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LMRK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMRK. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 15.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMRK traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.18. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,554. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average is $16.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.19 million, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.89. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

