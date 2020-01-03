Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.62.

LPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $5.50 to $5.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,796,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,009,000 after purchasing an additional 108,559 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 286.6% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 10,695,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929,185 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 309.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,171,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,877 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 352.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,602,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,931 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,004,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 36,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

LPI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,197,906. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $680.57 million, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.78. Laredo Petroleum has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $4.30.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $193.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.83 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

