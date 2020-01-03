LEG Immobilien AG (FRA:LEG) Receives €114.31 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of LEG Immobilien AG (FRA:LEG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €114.31 ($132.92).

Several research firms have recently commented on LEG. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €116.00 ($134.88) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Pareto Securities set a €104.00 ($120.93) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC set a €123.00 ($143.02) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of LEG traded up €0.70 ($0.81) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €106.25 ($123.55). 181,087 shares of the stock were exchanged. LEG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a 52-week high of €98.50 ($114.53). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €102.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of €103.57.

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.