Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) President Sells $1,121,200.00 in Stock

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,121,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 237,047 shares in the company, valued at $13,288,854.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LEN stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.45. 193,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,779,700. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $39.21 and a twelve month high of $62.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.31. The company has a current ratio of 14.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.27. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Lennar by 183.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Lennar by 79.2% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $106,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LEN. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lennar from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Lennar from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

