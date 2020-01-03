Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 target price on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Levi Strauss & Co. designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s(R), Dockers(R), Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.(TM) and Denizen(R)brands. Its products are sold through chain retailers, department stores, online sites and brand-dedicated retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LEVI. ValuEngine raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Macquarie started coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.63.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.46.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 125,860 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $2,145,913.00. Also, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 5,959 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $113,638.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 921,968 shares of company stock valued at $16,011,066. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 78.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 31.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,490 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter. 10.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

